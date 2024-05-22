Democratic operative arrested at fundraiser for Anna Paulina Luna’s would-be opponent

The operative running the campaign of Miami Democratic congressional candidate Phil Ehr was arrested Tuesday at an event in Wynwood where she was raising money for another Democrat running to claim a congressional seat in the Tampa Bay area.

Vanessa Brito, announced last month as Ehr’s campaign manager, was taken into custody by Miami police just before the scheduled end of a fundraiser for Democrat Sabrina Bousbar at Gramps Wynwood. Video of the arrest obtained by the Miami Herald showed Brito being comforted by other women as an officer led her to a police car outside of Gramps.

Join me this Tuesday at @grampswynwood to support Latina powerhouse @SabrinaBousbar for Congress! Sabrina is running to unseat extremist Anna Paulina Luna. Let's get our country back on track Miami style!

May 21 | 6-8 PM | Gramps, Miami pic.twitter.com/Cf4r5nFIQX — Vanessa Brito (@VanessaBritoMia) May 19, 2024

Brito was picked up on an outstanding bench warrant related to a petit theft charge for allegedly shoplifting from a Target department store in Midtown Miami in 2017, her arrest report shows. The warrant was issued in early 2018 after Brito failed to show up for her court date.

Phone calls to Ehr and Brito went unanswered on Wednesday morning. Ehr’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment on the arrest.

Ehr, a Navy veteran, is the lone Democrat running to unseat U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez in Florida’s 28th congressional district this year.

Democrat Phil Ehr stands with former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell during an October Miami press conference announcing his campaign to run in the Democratic primary for Florida’s 28th congressional district, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

Bousbar is among a handful of Democrats running for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who represents a St. Petersburg-area congressional district.

Brito, best known for her involvement in the historical recall efforts in 2011 that resulted in the ouster of Miami-Dade’s then-Mayor Carlos Alvarez and County Commissioner Natacha Seijas, has been paid at least $10,500 by the Ehr campaign, according to campaign finance records.

Vanessa Brito, arrested Tuesday in Miami, played a role in one of Miami-Dade County’s most tumultuous political eras. She is pictured here on the Dade County courthouse steps after a hearing on an ultimately successful effort to recall then-County Commissioner Natacha Seijas.

A booking report shows that Brito’s $3,500 bond had been posted.

This is a breaking news report and will likely be updated.