Democratic leader denounces potential Trump VP over Jim Crow comments

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., condemned what he called "outlandish, outrageous and out-of-pocket" statements made by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., about the Jim Crow era.

Donalds – rumored to be on former President Donald Trump's list for a 2024 running mate – made the comments addressing Black families' quality of life during a Trump campaign event in Philadelphia Tuesday.

“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively,” the Philadelphia Inquirer quoted Donalds as saying.

Addressing what he called the "reinvigoration of Black family" today, Donalds blamed Democrats and their Civil Rights era policies for eroding family values.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court as former President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments, in New York on May 14, 2024.

Jeffries called out the Florida lawmaker during a short House floor speech the next day.

"It has come to my attention that a so-called leader has made the factually inaccurate statement that Black folks were better off during Jim Crow," the highest-ranking House Democrat said Wednesday.

"We were not better off when people could be systematically lynched without consequence," Jeffries added. "How dare you make such an ignorant observation. You better check yourself before you wreck yourself."

The Democratic National Committee joined the backlash Wednesday, calling Donalds' remarks "absurd."

"Trump’s MAGA veepstakes gets more extreme by the day — the American people have seen Trump’s blatant racism for years and will never allow him or his out-of-touch MAGA allies to get anywhere near the White House," senior spokesperson Marcus W. Robinson said in a statement.

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., joined by fellow Democratic lawmakers, speaks on gun legislation during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Donalds quickly shot back, defending himself in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, where he said Jeffries and Democrats are mischaracterizing his words.

"They're trying to say that I said Black people were doing better under Jim Crow. I never said that. They are lying," Donalds said.

Republicans and Democrats are working to court Black voters in this year's presidential election, as recent polls show favor for President Joe Biden may be slipping among the influential voting bloc. Donalds' event appearance Tuesday was alongside fellow Black lawmaker Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, as the pair sought to "garner the black male vote" for Trump and Republicans, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"Don't listen to the lies from the Biden administration. I know what I said," Donalds said in his social media post. "Joe Biden does not care about Black people. He never has. He cares about power first, second and third."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeffries and Trump VP contender clash on Jim Crow comments