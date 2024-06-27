Democratic House challenger Dasha Lundy gets boost from pro-voucher group

A Tennessee group that is pushing to allow parents to redirect taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition is backing Dasha Lundy in her Democratic primary challenge of state Rep. Sam McKenzie.

Lundy, a Knox County commissioner, told Knox News she's open to expanding private school vouchers, a key goal of top Republican lawmakers and GOP Gov. Bill Lee.

McKenzie and fellow Democrats this year fought to oppose state-funded private school vouchers. Republican supermajority lawmakers pushed to widely expand the program to all families but didn't get over last-minute hurdles. They have vowed to bring the bills back next year.

Lundy told Knox News in a candidate interview she isn't opposed to vouchers.

"The voucher program, I’m still trying to understand it," she said. "I don’t want to say ‘hell no’ to vouchers because people keep calling it a scam. I’m really looking at, who is it going to help? How is it going to help the community? Is it something worth looking into?"

One of Lundy's political supporters is solidly in favor of them. Team Kid PAC, the fundraising arm of Tennesseans for Student Success, paid for mailers in support of her candidacy. Tennesseans for Student Success is a nonprofit organization that calls itself a statewide network of teachers, parents, community leaders and volunteers dedicated to supporting Tennessee’s students.

Lundy told Knox News she did not know about the mailers until she received one at her house. She said she is looking into Team Kid PAC to learn more about the group.

Team Kid PAC paid for campaign literature supporting Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy in the race for Tennessee House District 15.

The Juneteenth mailer doesn't mention vouchers or school choice. It instead compares Lundy to Cal Johnson, the late 19th and early 20th centuries Black entrepreneur and community leader. The 15th District includes parts of downtown and East Knoxville.

Tennesseans for Student Success has donated thousands of dollars to pro-voucher lawmakers, including representatives who served on the K-12 committee that gave the voucher bill its first approval.

McKenzie and Republican Rep. Todd Warner were the two dissenting votes from the committee.

"(Tennesseans for Student Success) is a pro-education reform PAC and they seem to be geared toward all education reform with no end in sight, including vouchers," J.C. Bowman, CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told Knox News.

GOP state Rep. Elaine Davis of Knoxville, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge are notable recipients of Team Kid PAC donations.

Election laws protect the anonymity of those who donate to PACs, and financial disclosures for individual gifts to candidates aren't available until July 25.

Tennesseans for Student Success also paid for an Instagram ad thanking McKenzie for his support of school choice. McKenzie told Knox News the "voucher lobby" was spreading misinformation about his voting record and reaffirmed his opposition to universal school choice and vouchers.

That advertisement cites McKenzie's support of a bill authorizing opportunity charter schools for at-risk students. He supports public charter schools for at-risk students but not giving public dollars to private schools, he told Knox News.

McKenzie said he was not aware of the advertisement ahead of its posting.

Former Democratic leader says Republicans are 'meddling' in Democratic primary

Matt Shears, former chair of the Knox County Democratic Party, is helping McKenzie's campaign. He told Knox News in a text Lundy hasn't been very involved with the Democratic Party.

"The voucher lobby couldn't find the votes they needed in the GOP caucus," he said. "Dasha Lundy's campaign is a covert Republican-funded pro-voucher/pro-charter operation."

Voucher debate floods Republican primary campaign trail across Tennessee

The voucher debate has become a pivital issue on the campaign trail for Republican primaries.

Around Tennessee, high-ranking Republicans continue a push to build support for a statewide universal school choice program, and stump for pro-voucher allies. Special interest groups are knocking doors in an effort to move the needle among voters and bolster support for pro-voucher candidates.

But a set of challengers seeking to topple pro-voucher incumbents demonstrates that the idea of publicly funded private school vouchers is not universally accepted among Republicans – particularly in rural areas of the state.

The upcoming Republican primary is likely to become a referendum on the issue, as dissatisfaction with incumbent positions on school choice – whether in support or opposition – is among the issues that have driven several challengers to run.

“We've got to stand up to them now,” said Justin Spurlock, a history teacher and father of two from Burns, who is challenging six-term incumbent Rep. Mary Littleton, a Republican from outside Nashville.

Vivian Jones of the USA TODAY Network-Tennessee contributed to this report

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

