Democratic hopefuls join race for House of Representatives

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the primary elections inch closer, those looking to earn a spot in State Offices are starting their campaigns.

Two Democrats have thrown their hats into the ring, looking to challenge two current representatives for a spot in the State House.

Brad Batt and Sylvain Bruni are running to represent Districts 6 and 7, respectively, and both hope to shake things up in the Capital.

“This legislature is completely out of touch and frankly hostile to Tennesseans,” said Batt.

“We have extreme legislature in Nashville that’s not working for the benefit of all Tennesseans.”

Batts is taking on current Representative Tim Hicks, and Bruni is set to take on Representative Rebecca Alexander.

“His slogan was ‘A Fresh Start,” Batts said of Hicks. “And it’s been four years, and we haven’t had a fresh start.”

Batts said he’s focused on improving the region’s healthcare quality.

“We have a failed experiment in Ballad Health Care,” Batts said. “Who is gouging patients in many cases, suing them for outrageous medical bills, and people are suffering under medical debt.”

Bruni agrees on that issue. Along with Health Care, he is running in opposition to Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher program.

“We have wonderful solid public schools here in Washington County that people love and kids love,” Bruni said. “We can’t put that at risk with the voucher scam that, in the end, is only going to put more money in the pocket of billionaires that don’t even live in Tennessee.”

Both Batts and Bruni are eager to hit the campaign trail with a “People Powered” approach.

“It’s really about being on the ground and talking to our neighbors,” said Bruni. “Talking to various folks who actually have their day-to-day lives here in Washington County.”

“That’s about loving your neighbor,” said Batts. “Talking to them, getting to meet them where they are hearing those issues and trying to find a place where we can come together to build a better future for our kids and grandkids.”

