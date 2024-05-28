Democratic group targets Texas state House races, seeking to take advantage of GOP feuds

The national Democratic super PAC Forward Majority plans to spend more than $2 million on Texas state House races this year, the group’s officials told NBC News, as they seek to take advantage of Republican infighting to cut into the party’s advantage in the chamber.

The group said ongoing feuds in the state — with leading Texas Republicans and former President Donald Trump campaigning against the party’s incumbent lawmakers who voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton or against Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher program — are pushing the GOP’s candidates to the right and creating an opening for Democrats in the traditionally red state.

Forward Majority initially plans to spend money on ads, mailers and other efforts to register and turn out voters in three to five state House districts ahead of the November election. They are considering 10 Texas districts, primarily in suburban areas, for the investment.

One such area is state House District 121 near San Antonio, where Republican challenger Marc LaHood ousted state Rep. Steve Allison in the March primary. Allison had voted to impeach Paxton and against the school voucher program. Laurel Jordan Swift, a medical sales representative running on a promise to better fund public schools, won the Democratic nomination.

“That district skyrockets higher on the list of places folks are interested in because Republicans made a choice to get rid of a very popular incumbent who I think was in touch with the constituents he served,” said Jeff Rotkoff, Forward Majority’s Texas state director.

Eight Republican incumbents face runoff primary elections on Tuesday, including state House Speaker Dade Phelan, who oversaw the impeachment effort against Paxton. In Texas, if no candidate crosses the 50% threshold in a primary, the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff election.

Texas Republicans currently hold a 22-seat majority in the state House. The party also controls the state Senate and the governorship.

Forward Majority co-CEO David Cohen and Rotkoff said they expect the initial $2 million in spending will be followed by future investments. In 2020, the group spent $12 million in Texas House races.

