Democratic establishment turns out for U.S. Rep. Danny Davis in primary race

Chicago’s Democratic establishment came out in force Friday for U.S. Rep. Danny Davis as he heads into the final stretch of a primary campaign for the seat he’s held since 1997.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, freshman U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, former Gov. Pat Quinn and former Secretary of State Jesse White were among the elected officials standing at the microphones with Davis during a morning stop at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, a regular stop for the city’s political class on the Near West Side.

“If those individuals are willing to stand and say that you are doing and have done a good job, it matters not what anybody else says, it matters not what anybody else believes,” said Davis, who has made his seniority in Congress and his position on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee key components of his pitch to voters for a 15th term.

Davis faces four challengers, including Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and third-time opponent Kina Collins, in the March 19 primary for the 7th Congressional District seat.

Collins, who lost to Davis by 6 points in 2022, and Conyears-Ervin both have argued that it’s time for new representation for the district, which centers on the West Side but stretches from the lakefront to western suburbs past the the Tri-State Tollway, and from Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood on the North Side to West Englewood on the South Side.

But Davis’ backers say the longtime congressman has delivered for his district and the state during his almost three decades in Washington.

Pritzker praised Davis for his work on issues including health care, housing, criminal justice and social services.

“Throughout his time in Congress, Danny has worked with his colleagues, even those across the aisle, to deliver investments and solutions for the communities across his district,” said Pritzker, who endorsed Davis last summer.

The display of endorsements came two days after a group of influential Black clergy members announced their support for Conyears-Ervin and about two weeks after she got the nod of the politically powerful Chicago Teachers Union. But heading into Friday’s news conference, Pritzker told reporters the event was a show of strength, not a sign of concern over Davis’ chances in the five-way primary race.

“He’s in good shape,” Pritzker said. “We’re just trying to make sure we get the vote out.”

“You’ve got to always run like you’re even or behind. This guy, I think he’s ahead and doing well in the district,” the governor said.

As of Friday, Davis had yet to report any financial contributions from Pritzker, who’s given $58,200 to other Democratic U.S. House and Senate candidates during the current election cycle, according to the most recent federal campaign finance reports.

Preckwinkle, who also chairs the Cook County Democratic Party, lauded Davis, who was an alderman and Cook County commissioner before his time in Congress, for having “a breadth of experience that few people bring to the job.”

“He has been a strong advocate and proponent of our public health system, for which I’m deeply grateful,” Preckwinkle said. “So on behalf of all the people in Cook County for whom he has been an advocate, not just the members of his district, not just the folks in his district, but for all of Cook County, I want to thank him for his service and encourage you to support him in this election.”

In an election year during which voters have voiced concerns about the advanced age of both party’s presumptive presidential nominees, the 82-year-old Davis’ age has been an undercurrent in the 7th District Democratic primary as well.

Quinn, a former Democratic governor and longtime constituent, brushed aside any concerns that Davis is slowing down.

“As long as he’s been congressman, he’s been my congressman,” Quinn said after the news conference. “So you can count on him. And I think that’s important, to have somebody you can count on in Congress, especially in these times.”

While he respects the other candidates in the race, “they’re nowhere near the ability of Danny Davis,” Quinn said. “I mean, we have one of the very best congressmen in America.”

Early and mail-in voting already are underway ahead of the March 19 primary.

Also on the ballot in the 7th District Democratic race are Nikhil Bhatia and Kouri Marshall, both of Chicago.

The lone candidate on the Republican ballot is perennial candidate Chad Koppie, who resides outside the district in far northwest suburban Gilberts.