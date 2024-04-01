Democratic candidates share views at Garrett forum

Apr. 1—MCHENRY — Democratic candidates for the 6th District Congressional seat shared their thoughts on a cross-section of issues Thursday during a forum at Garrett College.

The event was sponsored by the Mountain Maryland Young Democrats and held in the college's Performing Arts Center.

The seven participants were April McClain Delaney, George Gluck, Ashwani Jain, Tekesha Martinez, Laurie-Anne Sayler, Joe Vogel and Destiny Drake West. The candidates are vying for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who is seeking the seat held by retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin.

Posing the questions was Lillia Rose, president of the Mountain Maryland Young Democrats. Rose asked how more affordable housing and better access to child care can be created

The following is a portion of the candidate responses.

Delaney: "The reason I'm running for Congress is because I want to make a better world for my daughters, granddaughters and all of our children. We have broken down in our Congress because we have not come together in a partisan manner.

"This issue is one that I have fought for for many years. First of all, we can not have women to be in the economy unless you have affordable day care. This is one of the biggest and pressing issues we have as a woman. It continues because of the high cost."

Delaney urged companies to step up child care offerings and to continue the expansion of pre-K offerings.

Jain: "We need to lower the cost of child care and have universal pre-K. We need to invest and expand and have Medicare for all. ... We have to invest and we need to work to relieve homelessness by providing affordable housing. We need to make housing more available and affordable for everyone. Don't just focus on single-family housing but mixed-use housing development."

Martinez said she works on the issue often as mayor of Hagerstown. "This is important for someone who has experienced homelessness. It is important for someone who ran a campaign with no health insurance. It's important to my daughters. At 5 o'clock in the morning it starts. My daughter works for the state. Sometimes the state mandates my daughter to stay at work because she is a correctional officer in juvenile authority. And she has to stay without enough time to make arrangements. I'm your candidate."

Sayler: "I am a single mom. Any new (housing) developed in Montgomery County must have to have at least 15% of their units at an affordable rate. We need to ensure that people have access to safe affordable housing and also have rent control and protection like we just passed in Montgomery County, the first in the state of Maryland, where your rent will not be above 6%. We need to ensure child care is affordable. I was a latchkey kid and my daughter is also a latchkey kid because I could not afford child care."

Gluck: "In 2018, I came up with a slogan, 'Make America good again but this time for all of us.' I'm old enough to remember when times were better. Our two kids grew up during the 70s. My wife was a teacher. When our kids were born, I worked and she could stay home with the kids and we could afford to that. We made enough to buy a house and have two cars. That is impossible now."

West: "We all have great ideas. But we need to figure out how we are going to solve this. If you want to know why we can't make significant progress on this issue, only 7% of the members of Congress have children under the age of 18. That means 59 more moms and we won't achieve that in an election cycle. I'm your candidate. I have four children and one on the way."

Vogel: "I was recently reading the comptroller's report on our economy. The labor force in the state of Maryland still lacks from pre-pandemic because of child care. We need universal child care in the country and there are a number of proposals in Congress for us to get there. There are educators, firefighters and other public servants who can't afford to live in the community they work in. That's ridiculous. We need the federal government in partnership with the state government."

The primary will take place on May 14 followed by the general election on Nov. 5.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.