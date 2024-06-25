Democratic candidates for Maricopa County sheriff to debate Tuesday

Democratic candidates for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will take part in an Arizona Clean Elections Commission debate Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Russ Skinner and former Phoenix police officer Tyler Kamp have confirmed they will participate in the hour-long debate scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by journalists Steve Goldstein and Mary Rabago.

The Arizona Republic will livestream the debate here, and it will air live on several broadcast radio and TV channels.

Skinner, who was appointed to replace former Sheriff Paul Penzone, is running for a full term. A longtime Republican, he switched parties on Oct. 3, 2023, one day after former Penzone, a Democrat, announced he would step down. State law required the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to appoint someone of Penzone's political party as his replacement.

Kamp previously worked as a shift commander, gang enforcement sergeant and homicide detective for the Phoenix Police Department. He is a fifth-generation resident of Maricopa County with more than two decades of law enforcement experience.

Retired Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Jerry Sheridan is running against former Glendale police officer Mike Crawford and former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Frank Milstead for the Republican nomination.

They will debate at the same time Wednesday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is one of the largest sheriff's offices in the nation, with upward of 3,000 employees, including deputies, jail guards and civilians.

The office patrols unincorporated areas of the county and municipalities without a designated police force. It also serves Superior Court orders and warrants, collects delinquent taxes, coordinates search and rescue missions and oversees the county's five jails.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Democratic candidates for Maricopa County sheriff to debate