Democratic candidate Bynum challenges U.S. Rep. Chavez-DeRemer to three debates

Democratic state Rep. Janelle Bynum, left, is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Oregon's 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos)

Democratic congressional nominee Janelle Bynum on Monday challenged Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to three debates in an Oregon district that could determine which party controls the House.

Bynum is seeking to reclaim for Democrats Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Bend to Portland and which Chavez-DeRemer won by 2 percentage points in 2022. Voter registration numbers and past election results show a slight advantage for Bynum, but it’s one of a handful of competitive races nationwide.

Bynum called for three debates: One hosted by a TV station in the Portland market, one hosted by a TV station in the Bend market and one live-streamed and hosted by an organization or several organizations in conjunction with a print or radio news outlet.

She wants the debates to occur between Sept. 9 and Oct. 15, with proposed debate dates and terms submitted to the campaigns for approval by July 15. Bynum also demanded that debate hosts schedule events with an empty podium with a placard displaying Chavez-DeRemer’s name if Chavez-DeRemer refuses to participate in debates.

“Families all across the 5th District are telling me how concerned they are about Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s extreme MAGA positions, and as an elected official, it’s her obligation to explain herself to the voters,” Bynum said in a statement. “Lori: you owe Oregon voters an answer about why you’re backing convicted felon Donald Trump and why you’ve spent your tenure in Congress enabling his extreme anti-woman, anti-justice, and anti-democracy vision for America. The least you could do is justify your record directly to Oregonians on stage with me.”

Chavez-DeRemer could not be immediately reached for comment. She debated 2022 nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Bend-based KTVZ and Portland-based KATU.

