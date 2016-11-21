Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Considered For Trump Cabinet

Gabbard was scheduled to meet Monday with Trump and his transition team in New York City to discuss a possible top job at the Defense Department, State Department and the United Nations.

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard could be joining Donald Trump's administration only months after she endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. Gabbard was scheduled to meet Monday with Trump and his transition team in New York City to discuss a possible top job at the Defense Department, State Department and the United Nations, according to media reports.

Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, is the former vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee. She resigned from her post earlier in the year to support Sanders because she said the DNC had inappropriately thrown its support behind Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump on Election Day. Gabbard did ultimately vote for Clinton after Sanders lost the primary.

Trump promised in October he would only appoint Republicans to serve in his Cabinet. But at least one other Democrat has meet in recent days with Trump, including corporate education reformer Michelle Rhee, the former schools chief of Washington, D.C. She could be named Trump's education secretary.

Trump is also slated to meet Monday at Trump Tower with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao and Newt Gingrich. Trump is expected to name his cabinet members soon.

Gabbard could add some diversity to Trump's cabinet that looks now mostly to be comprised of white men. She is the first person born in American Samoa in Congress and Congress’s first elected Hindu.

"As a veteran, as a soldier, I've seen firsthand the true cost of war. … As we look at our choices as to who our next Commander-in-chief will be is to recognize the necessity to have a Commander-in-chief who has foresight. Who exercises good judgment. Who looks beyond the consequences -- who looks at the consequences of the actions that they are willing to take before they take those actions. So that we don't continue to find ourselves in these failures that have resulted in chaos in the Middle East and so much loss of life," Gabbard said when endorsing Sanders.

A new Morning Consult poll found 46 percent of registered voters have a favorably view of the president-elect favorably, and just as many Americans view him unfavorably. That's an improvement from before Election Day, when 37 percent of voters viewed him favorably and 61 percent viewed him unfavorably.

