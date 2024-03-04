Democrat to seek 102nd Assembly District seat

Mar. 4—A Greene County woman is running for a state Assembly seat in the 102nd District.

Cairo resident Mary T. Finneran, of Cairo, a retired art teacher, environmental and social justice advocate and longtime union member, is running as a Democrat for the seat held by Republican Chris Tague of Schoharie. She has the endorsement of the Working Families Party, according to a media release.

"Mary's honesty and integrity would be a breath of fresh air in this district," said Elliott Adams, former mayor of Sharon Springs and past president of Veterans for Peace.

Finneran cited challenges in the rural district, such as adequate and affordable healthcare. "Greene County doesn't have a hospital," she said.

She said she would also seek sstate help for farmers and farm workers. "Not to forget the housing crisis and dearth of public transportation and still ongoing broadband/cellular issues," she said.

Finneran noted the Democrats' majority in the Legislature. "As a majority member of the Assembly, I'll be able to get more things done for this rural district than Tague could," she said.

Another major concern for Finneran, she said, is the unpreparedness of the district and state for the weather events caused by climate change. "These weather events, besides causing chaos, impact our farms and tourism trades," she said. "I hope to introduce and support legislation that aids locals as we transition to a 'new normal'."

Finneran said she has led efforts to keep pollution out of our air and water, as well as the food stream. "Maine and Michigan farmers are in crisis," she said. "New York farmers must be saved from the same toxic paths."

The New York Progressive Action Network endorsed Finneran. Cari Gardner of Athens, vice chair of NYPAN, said, "I don't know anyone who is more dedicated to working toward a just and sustainable world. Mary's integrity, in all matters, is unquestionable."

Finneran acknowledged the district is strongly Republican. "The campaign finance law helps make this possible for me; local donations may be amplified by up to twelve times" she said." But more, because of the strong support I have, the many concerns and needs of the district's people and the regional beauty that we so want to preserve, I am compelled to run."

She said, "I believe one of the top ways to effect positive change is by writing and passing meaningful legislation. I want to help do that."