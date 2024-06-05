Democrat Rob Johnson wins crowded Iowa House primary, David Young fends off GOP challenger

Pastor Rob Johnson has won a crowded race for a Des Moines-based Iowa House seat, putting him in position to succeed retiring Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad.

The race is one of several competitive Republican and Democratic primary contests the Iowa House and Senate that were decided Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

Republicans currently hold 64 seats in the Iowa House to Democrats' 36. And the GOP has a supermajority of 34 seats in the Iowa Senate, where Democrats have 16 members.

A host of other metro area legislators and candidates won primaries in uncontested races.

Here's what happened in the competitive primaries around the Des Moines metro.

2024 IA State House Primary Election Results

House District 34: Rob Johnson wins 4-way Democratic primary

(Top left to right) Democrats John Campbell, Samy El-Baroudi, (bottom left to right) Rob Johnson, Dudley Muhammad and Republican Danielle Duggan are running for Iowa House District 34.

Where: Des Moines, including the Drake, River Bend, Oak Park, Prospect Park, Cheatom Park and King Irving neighborhoods.

Pastor and community activist Rob Johnson won the nomination in Des Moines-based House District 34, defeating three other Democrats in a four-way race.

The seat is open after Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad's decision to retire this year. Abdul-Samad endorsed Johnson.

Johnson received 43% of the vote, while teacher Samy El-Baroudi received 40%, retired labor leader John R. Campbell Jr. received 14% and small business owner Dudley Muhammad received 3%, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor's Office.

Johnson will face Republican Danielle Duggan in November. Duggan was uncontested for her party's nomination.

House District 28: David Young defeats Chad Brewbaker

(From left) Republican state Rep. David Young, Republican Chad Brewbaker and Democrat Laura Snider are running to represent Iowa House District 28.

Where: West Des Moines, Van Meter and Adel.

State Rep. David Young, R-Van Meter, defeated Republican challenger Chad Brewbaker in the Republican primary in this Dallas County district.

Young received 89% of the vote to Brewbaker’s 11%, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Young is seeking a second term in the Iowa House after first being elected in 2022. He previously served two terms in Congress.

Democrat Laura Snider was uncontested for her party's nomination and will face Young in the November general election.

House District 35: Angela Kay Schreader beats Daniel Schmude

Where: Des Moines, including the Beaverdale, Lower Beaver, Merle Hay and Waveland Park neighborhoods.

Construction project manager Angela Kay Schreader has won the Republican primary in Des Moines-based House District 35, defeating software engineer Daniel Schmude.

Schreader received 60% of the vote to Schmude’s 38%, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s Office.

She will face Rep. Sean Bagniewski, D-Des Moines, who is seeking a second term this fall. Libertarian David G. Green will also be on the November ballot.

House District 41: Ryan Weldon defeats Matthew Smith

(From left) Incumbent Rep. Molly Buck, a Democrat, and Republicans Matthew Smith and Ryan Weldon are running to represent Iowa House District 41.

Where: Northern Ankeny.

Former Ankeny School Board President Ryan Weldon has defeated retired banker Matthew Smith in the Republican primary in this Ankeny-based Iowa House district.

Weldon took 62% of the vote to Smith’s 38%, according to unofficial results from the Polk County auditor’s office.

He will take on Rep. Molly Buck, D-Ankeny, in November. Buck is seeking a second term after winning election in 2022. She did not face a primary opponent.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: See who won Des Moines metro primary races for Iowa House and Senate