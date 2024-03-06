Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips ended his primary campaign Wednesday and endorsed President Joe Biden. Phillips lost overwhelmingly in more than a dozen primaries, including his own state and congressional district. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- After more than a dozen overwhelming primary losses to President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips endorsed the president Wednesday, ending the long-shot primary challenge.

The Minnesota congressman got less than 8% in the primary in his home state.

"I'm going to suspend my campaign and I will be, right now, endorsing President Biden. Because the choices are so clear," Phillips told WCCO's Chad Hartman.

He added that the alternative to Biden, Donald Trump, is a very dangerous man.

Phillips lost every precinct in his Minnesota 3rd congressional district to Biden.

In February, Phillips said he was laying off a significant portion of his campaign staff because he was finding it impossible to raise enough money to run the campaign he wanted.

Phillips cited Biden's age as a major reason he challenged the president.

A voter in Phillip's district, Susan Asinger, was critical of Phillips candidacy even as she voted uncommitted in the primary.

She said Phillips enter the race too late to really be an alternative candidate.

"We need to be strong as a party for Biden," she told the Star-Tribune.

Phillips drew criticism during his failed primary challenge to Biden for hiring a consultant who commissioned a fake Biden voice robo-call and for removing language praising diversity, equity and inclusion from his campaign website.