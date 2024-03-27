Democrat Marilyn Lands flips Alabama state House seat after running on abortion rights

Democrat Marilyn Lands won a special election and flipped an Alabama House seat that was vacated when Republican David Cole was convicted of election fraud last year. Photo courtesy of Marilyn Lands/X

March 27 (UPI) -- Democrat Marilyn Lands won a special election and flipped an Alabama state House seat after running a campaign largely on abortion rights and in vitro fertilization.

Lands defeated Republican City Council member Teddy Powell 63% to 37% in the special election for House District 10 that was held as a result of Republican David Cole resigning his post after being convicted of election fraud.

"Today, Alabama women and families sent a clear message that will be heard in Montgomery and across the nation," Lands said in a statement posted by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

"Our legislature must repeal Alabama's no-exceptions abortion ban, fully restore IVF, and protect the right to contraception," Lands continued.

In 2022, Lands lost the election to Cole by 7%.

The race is seen as an early test for Democrats running on abortion rights as a key issue.

Last month, Alabama's Supreme Court ruled that embryos are children, resulting in many clinics suspending IVF services.

Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation to protect IVF providers.