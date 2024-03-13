Democrat Erik Johnson claims win in NH House election for Lee, Madbury, Dover Ward 4

DOVER — Democrat Erik Johnson of Lee declared victory in the Strafford County District 11 special election for state representative on Tuesday, with Madbury results still awaited.

Johnson would represent Lee, Madbury, and Dover Ward 4 as the New Hampshire House representative for Strafford County District 11.

With Dover Ward 4 and Lee results in, Johnson was leading with 846 votes over Republican opponent Joseph Bazo's 435. He won in Dover Ward 4, 316-174 and in Lee, 530-261.

Madbury will release results after its town meeting, held Tuesday night after the close of polls. The town isn't expected to have enough voters to change the outcome of the Johnson-Bazo race.

Democrat Erik Johnson

Johnson is a certified public accountant who also serves on three boards in Lee: the Energy Commission and Community Power Committee, the Advisory Budget Committee and the Sustainability Committee. This is his second time running for state representative, but would be his first win.

Johnson faced Republican Joseph Bazo, who is a retired pilot and who was asked to run by Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington.

"I am grateful for the trust the voters have placed in me. Democracy is not something we have, it's something we do, and it's worth doing well. I look forward to serving the voters well in Concord on the issues that matter to them most," said Johnson in a statement after the Dover and Lee results were in. "I am thankful for the support of my wife, Stephanie, and family. I am also thankful for the numerous donors and volunteers who made this campaign possible."

His expected victory, along with Democrat Jennifer Mandelbaum’s win the Rockingham County District 21 special election, will narrow the advantage held by Republicans over Democrats in the New Hampshire House to 201 Republicans over 196 Democrats, with three independents.

