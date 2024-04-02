Democrat Dan Campbell seeks state House seat in Auburn and Minot

Apr. 2—AUBURN — Democrat Dan Campbell hopes to snatch a state House seat from a two-term Republican in the 90th District.

Campbell said in a prepared statement that residents of the district, which includes the northern section of Auburn and the town of Minot, "deserve a strong and effective leader in the state House."

He vowed to work collaboratively "to support policies that promote prosperity and provide opportunities for everyone to share in the benefits of a free, democratic and just society based on the principles of liberty and equality."

The only declared candidate in the district is state Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican.

The election is in November.

Campbell, a lifelong resident of Auburn, graduated from Edward Little High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine Farmington.

He coached track and field, cross country and Nordic skiing for 31 years at Edward Little and counseled students with substance use disorders. He also coached at St. Dominic Academy, UMF and Thomas College.

Campbell, selected as coach of the year five times, led his teams to 14 state championships and a national championship. He was also named counselor of the year by former Gov. Jock McKernan and received the President's Award from the Lewiston Auburn Sports Hall of Fame.

Among his other honors are the Mayor John Jenkins Hands & Hearts Leadership & Service Award in 2023 from the City of Auburn, the Citizen of the Year from the Auburn Business Association, and the Volunteer of the Year Award from Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice.

A former president of the Auburn Suburban Little League who enjoys running, bicycling and fitness training, Campbell remains active in the community. He is a board member of the Pleasant Street Drop-in Center.

He is married to Shari. He said he has a son and three stepchildren.

