Democrat and Chronicle, Daily Messenger reach contract agreement with journalists

The exterior of the Democrat and Chronicle located at 245 East Main Street.

The Democrat and Chronicle and the Daily Messenger have reached an agreement with the Newspaper Guild of Rochester on a two-year contract that boosts journalists’ pay while ensuring editors’ flexibility in assuring reporters and photographers adapt to the ever-changing local news environment.

Front-line journalists ratified the contract Monday morning after 28 months of negotiations that included a 19-day employee strike in April.

The two newspapers and the Newspaper Guild of Rochester issued this joint statement on Monday:

"The Democrat and Chronicle/Daily Messenger and the Rochester News Guild are pleased to announce that we've reached an agreement on a two-year contract.

We sincerely believe these terms benefit our hard-working and talented journalists while positioning our local publications to continue providing stability and growth.

We are in agreement our priority is to serve the ever-changing needs of audiences in Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region with trusted local journalism for the benefit of our communities.

We have a real opportunity moving forward in Rochester and Canandaigua for labor and management to partner in meeting the many challenges our industry faces with creativity and in a spirit of mutual respect.”

The contract sets minimum wage levels for new, for five-year and for 10-year reporters, photographers, producers and planners and includes a general hourly wage increase in each of the contract’s two years.

It adds a Juneteenth holiday, includes new language on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in news operations and creates a labor-management committee in which employees and editors can strive to help the D&C and Daily Messenger succeed.

The Rochester and Canandaigua news sites are both part of Gannett, which publishes USA TODAY and more than 200 local news sites nationwide.

“This agreement validates our mutual desire to move forward and provide essential journalism in Rochester and beyond,” said Gannett Media Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts. “Working together as a unified newsroom will further solidify our position as the local destination for content and trusted journalism.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Democrat and Chronicle reaches contract agreement with journalists