Democrat to challenge incumbent Walberg in 5th Congressional District

LANSING — Democrats qualified a candidate in the strongly Republican Michigan 5th Congressional District for the November general election.

Libbi Urban, a retired steelworker, wife, and mom, will run against incumbent Tim Walberg.

This is the first time the 57-year-old from Buchanan in Berrien County has run for public office.

Democratic congressional candidate Libbi Urban

The retired United Steel Worker union member said, “I’m running for Congress to provide real leadership and a voice for my neighbors in the 5th District.”

“Given the immense challenges facing our District and our nation, I feel the need to step up and look out for working people,” her campaign announcement stated.

The district stretches from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie across Michigan’s southern border, including the counties of Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, St. Joseph, and parts of Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo.

Walberg was first elected to Congress in 2006. He lost a re-election bid to Democrat Mark Schauer in 2008 but won back the seat two years later after the 2010 census redistricting.

Walberg has held the seat since then. In 2022, he easily defeated the newly redrawn district Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg with 62.4% of the vote.

Urban said her priories include:

Respecting the rights and freedoms of the American people.

The right for families to make reproductive and health care decisions without government interference.

Seniors’ right to the full Social Security and Medicare benefits they spent their lifetimes earning.

Farmland preservation programs that facilitate the passing of family-owned farms from generation to generation and provide entry opportunities for beginning farmers.

Americans’ universal right to affordable and excellent health care.

A tax system requiring the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share, just as working people pay theirs.

Robust investment in public education, enabling all students to leverage their skills, pursue their passions, and help build the nation’s future.

A modern immigration system.

Common-sense, practical practices to safeguard our air and water.

Reasonable gun laws and universal background checks not only protect residents but also respect Second Amendment rights.

Subscribe Follow the 2024 elections. Subscribe to the Coldwater Daily Reporter.

Democrats hold a congressional Fifth District convention at Occasions Hall on West Chicago in Coldwater on May 11 to support the candidate.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Democrats field a candidate against incumbent Congressman Walberg