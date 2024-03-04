Democrat announces run for state Senate seat

Mar. 4—A Democrat has announced her candidacy for a local state Senate seat.

Michele Frazier, a former city of Oneonta Common Council member who now lives in Delhi, announced Monday, March 4, she is running for the 51st State Senate District, which includes all of Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Sullivan counties, and parts of Broome, Chenango and Ulster counties.

The seat is currently held by Peter Oberacker, a Republican from Schenevus.

Frazier, grew up in Oneonta, where her family owned and operated a greenhouse company for more than 35 years, according to a media release.

"My roots in the area are deep, and my family has experienced first-hand many of the opportunities and challenges we face in rural New York," Frazier said. "I am running because we desperately need a representative who will get to work fixing problems and bringing new opportunities so that everyone in our rural counties has access to the services, education, and support they need to flourish and grow."

Frazier is a realtor and teaches criminal justice at SUNY Delhi. She is also the parent of two neurodivergent children, the release said.

Frazier said her legislative priorities include "addressing the housing crisis so rural New York can be a place where people can afford to live, work and raise a family; bringing reliable internet to rural communities; increasing access to affordable quality childcare so parents who want to work can work, and expanding crisis services to better address mental health needs, freeing up our police and first responders and making our communities safer."

Frazier has received endorsements from the Chenango, Sullivan, Delaware and Otsego County Democrats, the town of Middlefield Democrats and the Delhi Democrats. Her website can be found at www.michelefrazierfor51.com.