Democrat announces run for lieutenant governor

Clif Marsiglio has filed to seek the Democratic lieutenant governor nomination, the second Hoosier seeking the role.

The move comes as Jennifer McCormick, the Democratic nominee for governor, is expected to name her own running mate choice this week. And only days after a competitive Republican race for the same spot ended with Micah Beckwith, a conservative pastor, beating GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun’s chosen candidate.

Marsiglio, a former Indianapolis mayor candidate, said in a press release he wants to bring “Hoosier Hospitality” to Indiana.

“I had hoped to sit this one out, but Indiana stands at a crossroads,” Marsiglio said.

Marsiglio said in his campaign announcement he believes in “the fundamental right of individuals to make decisions about their bodies, beliefs and families.” He also said in the release he wants to help Indiana rebuild factories, strengthen rural regions of the state and “stop selling our land to foreigners.”

“We can travel down the authoritarian vision of a convicted criminal and those who worship him, or we can build a state where every community thrives, every person is valued, and education is governed rationally,” Marsiglio said. “Indiana has always loved those who fight, and until the Democratic Party fights as hard as those on the other side, we will lose.”

He described himself as an educator and community leader.

Bob Kern is also running for the position. Over the years Kern has unsuccessfully run for numerous offices, both state and federal.

Delegates to the Indiana Democratic Party State Convention will make the decision on July 13.

