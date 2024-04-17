Democracy is on trial in New York, not just Donald Trump, Mizzou professor says

It's not just Donald Trump on trial in New York, it's also democracy, said University of Missouri professor Jay Sexton.

"We think of this trial as the former president being on trial, but it is democracy itself," said Sexton, the Rich and Nancy Kinder Chair in Constitutional Democracy in the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy.

All of our democratic institutions and the electorate watching it all are on trial, he said.

Trump is the first former president and the first presidential candidate to be a defendant in a criminal trial, Sexton said is the obvious historic aspect of the New York state trial.

It's often referred to as a hush money trial, referring to the money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to remain quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump.

It's about more than that, Sexton said.

"There's the particulars of the case about the legitimacy of or our democratic institutions and falsifying documents," he said.

The eventual verdict will make many happy and make many upset, Sexton said.

"It's kind of a test of our institutions and courts and the jurors and us," he said. "Can we accept the result?"

There are many political aspects to the trial, Sexton said

Trump's supporters view the trial as political persecution, he said. His campaigning is restricted because he is required to be in court. There are also reports of Trump sleeping during the proceedings.

Will the trial hurt or help Trump?

"We have to sit back and look at this in context," Sexton said. "There has been scandal after scandal after scandal and Trump has emerged unscathed."

When the payment to Stormy Daniels was first in the news, Trump's popularity declined some, Sexton said.

"Historically sex scandals are the the ones that have been problematic," he said.

It will be compounded with other developments, including on the abortion issue, where Trump declined to support a total ban while taking responsibility for the Supreme Court's elimination of abortion rights nationwide.

"Some evangelicals may say 'enough is enough,'" Sexton said. "Some of his supporters were kind of disillusioned by a sex scandal. We'll see how detailed the judge allows it to be in court."

This is the first of Trump's criminal trials and probably the only one to take place before the election.

The classified documents case has the strongest basis and the clearest evidence, Sexton said.

"That's just looking in terms of the core law," he said.

The current trial also has a good basis, Sexton said.

"This one is nothing to be scoffed at," he said.

There's the case in Georgia involving Trump's phone call with the Georgia secretary of state where he asked the official to find 11,780 votes.

"The Georgia one is the most convoluted and complicated one," Sexton said.

The federal trial related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is somewhere in between, he said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Examining how criminal trial may help or hurt Donald Trump's campaign