Democracy fest to be held in Berlin government district at weekend

To mark the 75th anniversary of Germany's de facto constitution, the Basic Law, the government in Berlin is inviting citizens to a major Democracy Festival to be located around the buildings housing the Chancellery and the Bundestag.

From Friday to Sunday, there are events planned in the form of dialogue, information stands, games, concerts, plays, dance, sport and the opportunity to meet celebrities in the centre of the government district.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has already organized a state ceremony for Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Basic Law, where he plans to deliver the main speech.

The area cordoned off for the festivities includes the Chancellery, parts of the parliament, or Bundestag, buildings and the Tipi am Kanzleramt theatre nearby.

The heads of the constitutional bodies are expected to be on hand to answer questions from the public in public dialogues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to enter into dialogue with interested parties twice, on Friday and Sunday.

In addition to numerous government ministers, both houses of parliament - the Bundestag and the Bundesrat - the Presidential Office and the Federal Constitutional Court, all 16 federal states and many social organizations will be represented at the festival, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said in Berlin on Tuesday.

"The French president is also expected to be a special guest on Sunday," said Hoffmann, adding that Emmanuel Macron will visit the democracy festival on that day with Steinmeier during his state visit to Germany, which runs from Sunday until May 28.

Visitors must register for the dialogue events in advance or spontaneously on site, Hoffmann said. This is not necessary for the other programme items.

Artists performing include the band Die Fantastischen Vier (The Fantastic Four), Eurovision winner Lena Meyer-Landrut and singer Vanessa Mai.

A comprehensive security plan is in place to prevent disruptions, Hoffmann said.

There will be bag checks at the access points to the site, she said, adding that larger items, suitcases and glass bottles may not be brought along.

For events like this which include people who receive police protection, there will be access checks like at an airport, Hoffmann said.

Tickets are not required for the democracy festival.