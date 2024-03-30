Democracy disdain, animal abuse and Kansas lawmakers' 'dumbing down' worry letter writers

Many think only of themselves and not what's good for democracy

As I encounter discussions about elderly drivers, I am reminded of the delicate balance we maintain in our democratic society. ... Allow me to draw parallels between these seemingly disparate topics.

Some argue that elderly drivers should be prohibited from our roads. They recount grievances — lane changes without signaling, slower reactions, and perceived hazards. Yet, when I engage young drivers, I pose a simple question: “Do you always adhere to the speed limit and obey all traffic laws?” Their responses are often a mixed bag of half-truths and prevarications, if not outright hatred of the elderly driver. My response to this is usually, "You may want to look at yourself and the way you drive."

Similarly, there are some out there who advocate curtailing democratic processes, limiting participation in favor of an authoritarian "republic." They see other Americans as getting in the way of what they want. In reality, I seriously doubt most out there who think this way survive authoritarianism with their lifestyles intact.

To those who harbor disdain for our democracy, I offer a mirror.

David Hewitt, Topeka

This Topeka animal abuse case was heartbreaking

I've written many letters about animal abuse, but this one I'm afraid takes the cake. Earlier, when we had this bitterly savage and cruel cold weather with relentless howling winds that seemed to never die down and cause wind chills to reach -30, animals still got left outside. I could see and hear the poor things barking, and they don't deserve the name “pet."

When I heard of the 18 deceased dogs and cats and the 70 living with layers of filth and feces on walls and floors, to me that sounds worse than living hell. Many were emaciated and sick with such conditions as ear mites. One Great Dane ate her own tail off and one dog even had bilateral ruptured eyes.

Some were even found dead in the freezer, and I actually think they were the lucky ones. At least no more suffering.

I just wondered what took so long to discover all this at the house on 1415 S.W. Fillmore. You can't cover up stench very long. I have always cared for animals more than people and people that treat animals this way.

Can you really just shake your head and excuse the people being charged for this and go onto whatever you were just thinking? I just don 't understand why such animal abuse doesn't get the same severe harsh sentence as if it was done to a person. It's too bad the abused ones themselves can't take the stand and speak of the affliction done to them by their owner(s).

You may be surprised what all could be said.

Marijo Mastroianni, Topeka

Kansas Legislature must quit 'dumbing down' society

Republicans in the Kansas House are poised to vote today for HB 2460 in an effort to dampen open discussion of diversity, equity and inclusion at colleges and universities in our state. Fining schools for valuing a prospective student or employee's experience with diversity is roughly equivalent to what it would have been like 500 years ago if ship captains were prevented from valuing a helmsman whose resume included experience with circumnavigation.

Giving the state attorney general an incentive to prosecute alleged offenders of this DEI statute would be akin to offering a big shot of Jack Daniels to an alcoholic as a reward every time he brings a new customer into the saloon. Yes, diversity of heritage and thought introduces a certain amount of positive tension into conversations, but it's the same tension that has always accompanied the experience of encountering a variety of ideas en route to developing fuller understanding of the world in an open forum represented by the ideal of what has traditionally been called "a liberal education."

It is time to stand up and resist the "dumbing down" of society and return to a true respect for higher education such as earlier generations of Kansans have held and as esteemed by earlier iterations of the Kansas Board of Regents.

Robert Bruce Scott, Council Grove

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Letter writers take on hypocrisy, animal abuse and Kansas lawmakers