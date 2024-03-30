Democracy Bowl aims to promote importance of civics education

Mar. 30—The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's campus will be inundated Thursday with students ready to compete in civics-based trivia, chat with service organizations and present projects related to civics.

The first Democracy Bowl is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the school's Living and Learning Center and John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness.

Mark Conlon, a UPJ assistant professor of education and event organizer, said civics and social studies lessons have waned in recent years in school classrooms, but are just as important to focus on now.

"The spirit is to create a space where students can come and talk about these things," Conlon said.

The Bowl grew out of October's Civics Summit at the Richland Township campus that saw area educators gather to discuss civics education and how to better prepare students to participate in the country's democratic process.

"Our first Democracy Bowl will be an exciting event for all students and adults who can attend," Greater Johnstown High School teacher and organizer Christian Wrabley said. "Last spring, leaders from the Bill of Rights Institute, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Greater Johnstown School District got together and started asking how we can make Johnstown the next big place for civics education in Pennsylvania. We decided we'll host a fall event and a spring event."

He added that the event is about more than trivia and projects.

"It's about igniting a passion for civic engagement in our students," Wrabley said. "Through this event, we hope to empower them to become active participants in shaping their communities and understanding the importance of democracy."

Both events are extensions of Pitt-Johnstown's American Democracy Scholar Certificate that has evolved to include kindergarten through 12th-grade education.

Conlon, who also serves as the director of UPJ's social studies certification program, noted that it's a good year for events focused on civics and democracy because it's a presidential election cycle.

"It just seemed like a good time to bring about the awareness and get kids talking about it," he said.

To help start those conversations, students from sixth through 12th grades will compete in a trivia contest with teams of three in two divisions — sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade — while also presenting their projects.

Organizers tasked the students with researching the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for their reports — that was inspired by the Bill of Rights Institute's "My Impact" challenge.

Because of the time frame, learners will only have to submit the proposal phase of their research.

Additionally, representatives from the Bill of Rights Institute, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Fair Districts PA, the Pennsylvania Council for the Social Studies, PA Civics and the Rotary Club will be on campus to meet with students.

"We want to give students a chance to talk to these people," Conlon said.

He also said it's important to demonstrate to students that it's not just educators discussing these subjects and that there are service organizations that focus on these matters.

"As educators, we see the Democracy Bowl as a platform to transform passive learning into active citizenship," Wrabley said. "We want our students to recognize that democracy isn't just a concept in their textbook — it's a living, breathing system that requires their involvement and advocacy."

