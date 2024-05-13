Demo day for former Holmes County Health District building

MILLERSBURG − As the construction of the new Holmes County Health District Building continues with expectations of completion within the next few months, the building that housed the Health Department until about 10 years ago is coming down.

Martin Construction & Demo is the contractor handling the demolition through a program funded by the state of Ohio's Department of Development's Demolition Site Revitalization Program.

Holmes County Planning Commission Director Arnie Oliver said Holmes County received $500,000 grant from the state to eliminate dilapidated homes and buildings in Holmes County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Former Holmes County Health Department building meets wrecking ball