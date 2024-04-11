‘We demand justice.’ Fresno driver receives 5-year sentence in death of Hoover High student

Lisa Spoors, the intoxicated driver who killed 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. in 2022, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday, despite tearful pleas from the teenager’s family calling for a longer sentence.

“There needs to be a fair and just punishment,” said said his stepmother Vhonda Hakim. “We demand justice. Lisa Spoors should be held accountable to the highest level possible.”

About 25 friends and family members jammed Judge Gabriel Brickey’s courtroom, describing Rashad Jr. as a fun-loving child who adored nature, playing basketball and devouring hamburgers without cheese.

Many said the teenager left a huge hole in their lives that they fear may never be filled.

Youth pastor Derrick Alvarez, a cousin of the family, said he is a firm believer in rehabilitation, redemption and also justice.

“We will lose those deep defining moments with Rashad Jr. that we will never get back,” Alvarez said.

Rashad Jr.’s mother Ragina Bell said her son was a freshman at Hoover High School who loved school and playing basketball. He made the basketball team and was excited about playing, she said.

“But he never got the chance to play in his first game,” Bell said. “All that was cut short because of the decisions Lisa made that day.”

Fifteen-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr.

On Oct. 4, as he was crossing the street in front of Hoover High School at First and Barstow avenues, Rashad Jr. was struck by the 40-year-old Spoors, who police said did not stop to help. She returned 20 minutes later and was interviewed by police.

She would eventually be charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence, one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or permanent injury and a charge of driving under the influence of a drug while causing injury.

She faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges, plus enhancements.

But Spoors and her attorney Marc Kapetan negotiated a plea deal in February with prosecutor Steven Ueltzen. In exchange, Spoors pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence and leaving the scene of an accident involving death or permanent injury, she would receive a five-year prison sentence.

The judge signed off on the deal, despite objections from family members, and Spoors was sentenced Wednesday.

Rashad Jr.’s father, Rashad Al-Hakim, spoke briefly about his son and his desire for justice.

“You changed my life when you took my son’s life,” he said. “No words can explain what I feel everyday, seeing the looks on my kids’ faces knowing their brother is not coming back. What you took from us was everything. He was our world.”

Overcome with emotion, he stepped away from the podium, saying, “I can’t do this.”

In a hushed voice, Spoors also spoke. She said the Oct. 4 hit-and-run crash was tragic and traumatic for everyone involved.

“I want to acknowledge the family’s sense of loss and overwhelming grief for the life that was lost and I want to express my deepest sympathies and my heartfelt remorse,” she said.

Lisa Ellen Spoors faces a 15-year prison term on charges of driving under the influence and murder.