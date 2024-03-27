Demand for helping homeless in Palm Beach County reaches crisis
The demand for helping the homeless in Palm Beach County has reached a crisis, according to the county, which provides resources for the homeless, including a place to temporarily live.
Ford teases its 60th Anniversary Edition Mustang during the NY Auto Show. It will be fully revealed on the exact anniversary in April.
The S&P 500 has had a remarkable run over the past five months, chalking up a 25% gain. But contrary to feelings that things have risen too quickly, history says that strength begets strength.
Not all legal experts agree federal prosecutors hold the upper hand in a case that aims to dismantle the architecture of Apple’s marquee product, the iPhone.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
PayPal Ventures' latest investment is in an Indonesian startup that provides personal insurance products covering a variety of risks, including accidents, phone screen damage, and ticket cancellations to over 5 million customers. Qoala has secured $47 million in a new round co-led by PayPal Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, the five-year-old startup said Wednesday. MUFG Innovation Partners, Omidyar Network as well as existing backers Flourish Ventures, Eurazeo and AppWorks also participated in the Series C funding, which brings Qoala's total funding to more than $130 million since its inception.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore is pumping millions of dollars into changing how takeout is consumed. Here's why.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
Nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
If you want your home to dazzle, this top-seller — with more than16,000 Amazon fans — is your new best friend for spring cleaning.
Manufactured houses are relatively affordable, but they are vulnerable to natural disasters. Discover whether a manufactured home is the right choice for you.
The first press day of the 2024 New York Auto Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, but we've already seen online debuts of important new vehicles ahead of the official start.
The stories you need to start your day: The Oscars’ biggest moments, Russell Wilson’s new team and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.