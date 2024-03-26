On-demand bus service to expand in region

Mar. 25—Pilot programs for on-demand microtransit bus service, including in Stonington, Groton, New London and Waterford, will begin this spring and summer, Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto announced in a news release.

"This new program will help seniors and people with disabilities travel in parts of our state that have historically been underserved by public transportation," Lamont said in a statement. People can use an app or phone to schedule a ride on a small bus.

Southeast Area Transit District General Manager Michael Carroll said by phone that SEAT plans to add Saturday Stonington HOP service, which currently runs on weekdays, starting April 6.

SEAT will pilot an on-demand Groton service in Mystic and Noank starting May 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and in Waterford starting July 1.

A pilot program in New London will begin July 1 to extend until 12:30 a.m. the New London microtransit bus, which currently runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Carroll said.

"We look forward to starting the service," said Carroll, adding that SEAT wished it could have started earlier but the industry is facing vehicle and staff constraints.

The release said the program is for two years "with the possibility of two one-year extensions."

