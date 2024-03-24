DEMA to test emergency sirens for nuclear stations, distribute potassium iodide tablets

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has announced two upcoming events that residents within a 10-mile radius of the Salem and Hope Creek nuclear-generating stations need to be aware of.

Siren activation and emergency alert system test

On Tuesday, April 2, at 7:20 p.m., DEMA, Delaware State Police and the Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. will conduct a quarterly test of the Alert and Notification system for the Salem and Hope Creek nuclear generating stations in Salem County, New Jersey.

During the test, which is done to monitor the integrity of the siren system, sirens will be activated for three to five minutes, followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on local radio stations, according to Delaware.gov.

The Hope Creek nuclear reactor cooling tower. The reactors at Salem 1 and 2 draw water from the Delaware River to cool turbines.

There are 37 sirens in Delaware located within a 10-mile radius of the nuclear-generating stations. These sirens cover an area north from Delaware City, west to Middletown and south to Woodland beach.

During an actual emergency, the sirens would produce a series of steady three- to five-minute siren sounds that would alert residents to turn their radio to an EAS station for emergency instructions and information, according to Delaware.gov.

For more information about the test, call DEMA at 1-877-SAY-DEMA (1-877-729-3362) or (302) 659-3362 and ask for Georgina Harris-Sharper or Albert Samah.

Free potassium iodide tablets for residents

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware Division of Public Health will distribute potassium iodide tablets to Delaware residents living within a 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations, called the Emergency Planning Zone, on April 4, 2024.

Free potassium iodide (KI) tablets will be distributed to those who live or work within a 10-mile radius of the Salem and Hope Creek nuclear generating stations in Salem County, New Jersey, also known as the Emergency Planning Zone.

The effort is a partnership between DEMA and the Delaware Division of Public Health. The free tablet distribution will take place on Thursday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Townsend Fire Company at the Volunteer Hose Co. Of Middletown at 27 West Green Street in Middletown.

KI tablets are available to residents who have received them in the past and whose tablets have reached their expiration date, as well as those who never received tablets before, according to Delaware.gov.

Residents with home or business addresses within the EPZ are eligible to receive KI tablets. To do so, recipients must bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license, proof of residency such as a utility bill or proof of employment within the EPZ when they go to the pickup location.

If you have expired KI tablets, you can bring those to the distribution center to exchange them for new ones.

The 10-mile EPZ in Delaware is comprised of four Emergency Response Planning Areas:

ERPA A: Port Penn, Odessa, East of Townsend, North Smyrna and south St. George’s.

ERPA B: Middletown, east of Townsend and north Smyrna.

ERPA C: Delaware City, north Middletown, St. George’s and Reybold.

ERPA D: The Delaware River and Delaware Bay.

To check whether you are within the EPZ, visit de.gov/epz.

KI does not protect against external radiation, but it can help protect the thyroid gland from ingested or inhaled radioactive iodine that could be released in a radiation emergency. The tablet is one of the protective measures outlined in Delaware’s emergency plans developed for use in a nuclear incident and is provided through a program from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, according to Delaware.gov.

If you live outside of the 10-mile EPZ and would like to get KI tablets, you can contact your pharmacist. KI tablets are also available over the counter at some local pharmacies.

For more information about the KI tablet distribution program, call DEMA Radiological Emergency Preparedness at (302) 659-3362 or visit PrepareDE.org.

