DEM wants to know who shot and left an arrow in a Johnston swan

JOHNSTON − The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating after a mute swan with an arrow in its back was spotted in Oak Swamp Pond.

A resident who lives near the pond removed the arrow, and the swan is expected to be OK, according to Evan LaCross, a spokesman for the DEM.

"Thankfully, it appeared to be a non-fatal, superficial wound that the swan should be able to recover from on its own," LaCross said via email Wednesday.

The DEM was contacted about the wounded swan, and the resident had removed the arrow before a DEM police officer arrived Wednesday morning, LaCross said.

Anyone with information on who shot the swan should contact the DEM Division of Law Enforcement’s 24-hour dispatch at 401-222-3070.

There is no open hunting season on mute swans in Rhode Island, according to LaCross.

The unlawful killing of a swan can result in a misdemeanor charge, punishable by a fine of up to $500, up to 90 days in prison, or both, LaCross said.

