Dem Lawmaker Trolls Republicans By Daring Them To Give Trump This 1 Backhanded Honor

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) on Sunday dared his Republican colleagues to join him by “honoring” Donald Trump by naming one specific government facility after the former president.

“There’s a nice federal penitentiary right near Mar-a-Lago,” he told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

GOP lawmakers have pitched renaming Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump. Connolly and Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and John Garamendi (D-Calif.) instead offered to rename the prison closest to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after the ex-president.

Connolly explained to Capehart:

“I just thought, for a guy who’s now got 88 criminal indictments pending ― criminal ― plus two major civil penalty trials that have already been resolved, costing him about half a billion dollars, I think it’s only fitting that if Republicans really want to honor Donald Trump, the most appropriate way to do that is to name a federal prison he might be visiting soon after Donald J. Trump.”

The first of Trump’s criminal trials is set to begin on April 15, while three others are currently making their way through various courts.

See more of that conversation below:

