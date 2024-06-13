'Delusional' J.D. Vance Mocked For 'Intense Suck Up' Message To Donald Trump Jr.
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) is getting some harsh reviews on X after posting a message that critics say sounds a little too desperate.
Vance, who is reportedly on Donald Trump’s short list for vice president, praised Donald Trump Jr. ― one of the former president’s sons ― as “one of the best people I’ve met in politics.”
He shared a link to an Axios article saying Trump Jr. has become “a behind-the-scenes power broker in GOP politics” and is poised to help carry on his father’s legacy.
“He genuinely believes in America First and works his ass off to make it a reality,” wrote Vance.
But his critics saw it as a bid to butter up the Trump family and push his name up the list for VP ― and called him out over it on X:
Delusional is not a good look for US Senators @JDVance1https://t.co/Ed55R62A29
— americandemocracy (@anonsoccermom) June 12, 2024
This is the most intense suck up I’ve ever seen. If you want to be VP that much, it’s a sign you shouldn’t be the pick. https://t.co/QA9mCQrGYe
— Inez Russell Gomez (@inezrussell) June 12, 2024
Well, every king needs a court jester and every village needs an idiot so here you are.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 12, 2024
Nothing makes you seem like you are fit for leadership quite like sucking up to the boss's son in hopes of getting the VP slot on a losing ticket.
— Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) June 12, 2024
Somehow folks, this is not a parody account.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 12, 2024
God damn, dude.
Have some dignity. https://t.co/HtI7ZrqBFc
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 12, 2024
Vance isn't just drinking the Kool Aid, he's making it. https://t.co/g7kZHBxNC6
— 13millionplus (@13millionplus) June 12, 2024
Breathtaking fluffery. https://t.co/UPh8jYPWLx
— Bryan McGrath (@ConsWahoo) June 12, 2024
"I go back and forth between thinking Trump might be a cynical asshole like Nixon or that he might be America's Hitler. How's that for discouraging?" - JD Vance
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 12, 2024
“Pick me! Pick me for vice president! Please! Please! Pick me!” – J.D. Vance https://t.co/3GiuNbSye4
— Bruce never-forget-Dems-are-the-majority Feldman (@BruceRFeldman) June 12, 2024
You’re a liar or an idiot.
Actually, In your case, you can definitely be both
— Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) June 12, 2024
Hint ::: Don jr has no sway with his dads VP pick, but helluva try
— JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) June 12, 2024
Need to radically expand your circle of acquaintance
— Moses Kagan (@moseskagan) June 12, 2024