'Delusional' J.D. Vance Mocked For 'Intense Suck Up' Message To Donald Trump Jr.

Ed Mazza
·2 min read

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) is getting some harsh reviews on X after posting a message that critics say sounds a little too desperate.

Vance, who is reportedly on Donald Trump’s short list for vice president, praised Donald Trump Jr. ― one of the former president’s sons ― as “one of the best people I’ve met in politics.”

He shared a link to an Axios article saying Trump Jr. has become “a behind-the-scenes power broker in GOP politics” and is poised to help carry on his father’s legacy.

“He genuinely believes in America First and works his ass off to make it a reality,” wrote Vance.

But his critics saw it as a bid to butter up the Trump family and push his name up the list for VP ― and called him out over it on X: