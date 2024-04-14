Deltona motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Orange City

A Deltona man died in a crash in Orange City Sunday morning involving his motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, police said.

Matthew Manzur, 22, was killed in the accident that occurred at 10:14 a.m. at Saxon Boulevard and Medical Plaza Drive, police said.

Officers arriving on scene discovered that Manzur, who was riding a Ducati motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle, said Orange City police Lt. Sherif El-Shami.

The 2022 red Ducati was traveling eastbound on Saxon Boulevard when the 2023 grey Mitsibushi SUV traveling westbound on Saxon Boulevard made a left turn into 1024 Saxon Boulevard., causing both vehicles to collide. Manzur was ejected from the motorcycle, El-Shami said.

Manzur died at the scene of the crash, the lieutenant said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Sebastian Qualantone, 69, of Deltona, had minimal injuries, police said.

The crash caused eastbound Saxon Boulevard to be closed and traffic was diverted to Threadgill Place.

Anyone with additional information concerning the accident is asked to contact traffic homicide investigators Sgt. Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange City