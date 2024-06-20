Deltona man sentenced to life for 2020 love-triangle fatal stabbing

Marvin Bryant

A Deltona man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing another man to death as part of a love-triangle, according to the State Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted Marvin Bryant, 40, first-degree murder Thursday for the slaying of 30-year-old Jo'el Cosby.

Following the verdict, Circuit Judge A. Kathleen McNeilly sentenced Bryant to the mandatory life in prison.

Jaide Caporale

Jaide Caporale, 33, was also charged with first-degree murder in Cosby's killing. Her case remains open. She is being held without bond at the Volusia County jail.

Cosby's body was found Aug. 15, 2020, in Geneva, east of Sanford in Seminole County.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office worked with the Volusia Sheriff's Office on the case. Detectives talked to Cosby's mother, who told them she last saw her son a few days earlier with Caporale, who he had been dating off and on for several years, as previously reported in a News-Journal story.

At the time, Caporale was living in a house on Farmington Avenue in Deltona with her children, her mother and Bryant, who was the father of one of her children.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Caporale drove Cosby to the house she shared with Bryant, according to the State Attorney's Office. Bryant then stabbed Cosby numerous times in the head and torso, prosecutors stated.

Bryant and Caporale then dumped Cosby's body in Seminole County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement made a "positive match" between Cosby and blood samples found in the back seat of the rental car Bryant and Caporale were using, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Bryant and Caporale were accused of killing Cosby at their house in Deltona and dumping his body in Geneva.

Assistant State Attorneys Andrew Urbanak and Michele Simonsen prosecuted the case.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated according to the release: "Love triangles never turn out good. This one turned deadly."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man sentenced to life for love-triangle murder