Deltona man pulled over for traffic stop faces charges for lying to deputies

A Deltona man pulled over for a missing taillight faces perjury charges.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Ramirez refused to cooperate with deputies during a traffic stop last month, then filed a false formal complaint.

Ramirez can be seen on body camera recording from deputies and demanding to see a supervisor. He eventually rolls up his window, ignoring them altogether.

“Had he rolled down his window and just said ‘Hey man, I didn’t know that, I am sorry. He would have got a warning!,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

But that did not happen.

Instead, body camera footage shows him continuing to not comply which resulted in him being pulled out of his truck and put in handcuffs for resisting arrest.

From there, Chitwood explained the situation only escalated when Ramirez filed a formal complaint, accusing the deputies of choking him, cursing at him and slamming him to the ground.

All of which, Chitwood said, is a lie.

“Not one camera, not two cameras, not three cameras, six different cameras from six different angles! Nobody every curses him. In fact, they show greater restraint than I would have ever showed,” said Chitwood.

Ramirez is now facing perjury charges and being held on a $50,000 bond.

