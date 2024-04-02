Deltona man, 26, drowns in home's swimming pool

A Deltona man drowned after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at his home over the weekend, Volusia County sheriff's deputies said.

According to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the incident occurred Saturday at a home in the 900 block of Loren Drive.

Tyrone L. McQueen, Jr., 26, was found unresponsive in the pool by a family member, who was searching the property after not seeing McQueen all day, sheriff's investigators said.

Responding deputies pulled McQueen from the pool, but he was pronounced deceased at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Facebook post.

"The initial investigation found no indications of foul play, but rather an apparent accidental fall into the pool," the social media post stated.

The death investigation remains active, pending full autopsy results, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man drowns in pool