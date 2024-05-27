Deltona High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

Deltona High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 397 graduates, 41 received scholar designations; 356 received industry scholar designations; 12 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and six earned an associate degree.

Deltona High School Class of 2024 Commencement Program, Saturday May 25, 2025 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Eleven students are entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 30,000 hours of community service and more than $2 million in scholarships.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona High School graduation photos live from the Ocean Center