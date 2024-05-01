Deltona City Commission to consider finalizing city manager contract at special meeting

The Deltona City Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday to decide whether to accept the contract to hire a new city manager.

Dale Dougherty

At its April 15 meeting, the commission voted unanimously to offer the position to Dale "Doc" Dougherty, who currently serves as city manager for Garden City, Michigan pending final approval of an employment agreement with Dougherty.

The special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the commission chambers at City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd., and is open to the public.

Commissioners at Monday's regularly scheduled meeting decided to further negotiate the city manager contract with City Attorney Marsha Segal-George, Human Resources Director Floris Johnson and City Commissioner Davison Heriot representing the city. Heriot was added to the negotiating committee at the direction of the commission Monday.

If the contract is approved, Dougherty would become the 15th city manager to hold the position since Deltona became incorporated in 1996. Glenn Whitcomb took over as interim city manager with the resignation of Jim Chisholm in August 2023.

Dougherty was one of two finalists for the job remaining after three of the top five candidates withdrew their applications.

