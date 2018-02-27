Delta is sued by Port Authority over 2015 skid at New York's LaGuardia Airport

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc was sued on Tuesday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for damage caused when a jet skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a March 5, 2015, snowstorm.

The complaint seeks $750,047 for property damage and other costs that allegedly occurred when Flight 1086 veered off Runway 13 after touchdown, struck a fence and came to rest on an embankment, just short of plunging into frigid Flushing Bay.

According to the Port Authority, which operates the airport, the incident "was caused solely by the negligence of Delta and its agents," including the pilot of the MD-88 aircraft.

The complaint filed in the state supreme court in Manhattan did not specify what damage occurred.

Delta declined to comment. The Port Authority had no immediate additional comment.

A September 2016 report by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said the incident was probably caused by the pilot's use of excessive reverse thrust, resulting in an "inability to maintain directional control" of the airplane.

It said other factors were the pilot's focus on other aspects of the landing, and stress resulting from concern about stopping on the relatively short, snow-covered runway.

None of the 127 passengers and five crew members was seriously injured, though 29 passengers suffered minor injuries, the NTSB said. https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/AccidentReports/Reports/AAR1602.pdf

The case is Port Authority of New York and New Jersey v Delta Air Lines Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 450357/2018.





(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)