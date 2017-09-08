Delta Is Now Accepting Applications for Its Highly Coveted Flight Attendant Jobs

From Woman's Day

If your life's dream is to travel around the world and get paid for it, listen up: Delta Airlines is now accepting applications for its highly coveted flight attendant jobs.

Despite the problems Delta has had this past year-including a passenger being bit by a dog and a whole family being kicked off a plane-the company's flight attendant positions are still in high demand. Typically, Delta keeps the application open for about two weeks, and if past experience is any indication, applying sooner is better. The company is known to receive more than 100,000 applications for a mere 1,800 open positions.

While being a flight attendant has some major advantages, like those *cough cough* worldwide travel privileges, it can also be a tiresome and time-consuming career, especially since new hires often have to work the trips that more senior flight attendants pass on.

Plus, the starting salary is only $25,000; however, it does include benefits like health insurance and a 401(k) with company match.

While it's not a necessary requirement to apply, Delta is looking for applicants who have more education than a high school degree and those who have experience in some type of service position, whether you've been a nurse, paramedic, or teacher. And if you speak a second language, that will help your chances, too.

If you're one of the lucky 1,800 people hired, expect to attend eight weeks of training in Atlanta and be working out of one of Delta's hubs in New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, or Detroit by summer 2018.

To apply, visit deltajobs.net.

(h/t Travel + Leisure)

