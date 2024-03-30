Delta Kappa Gamma essay contest winners

Mar. 30—Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently completed their annual essay contest.

This year's topic was, "What do you want to be when you're an adult?" First place winners attended the March meeting of Rho Chapter to share their essays with members and guests.

Addison Burkhead, a student of Krystal Joplin at Roff Junior High was the winner of the eighth grade division, and MaKaylah Sparks, a student of Rachel Lacey at Byng Junior High, wrote the first place essay for seventh grade.

First place winners earned a $20 cash award and a certificate, and their essays were forwarded to the statewide essay contest.

Greyson Joplin of Roff seventh grade was the second place winner of a $10 cash award and a certificate. He was unable to attend the meeting.