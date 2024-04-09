Delta flight may have been struck by lightning before landing at Atlanta airport, officials say
A Delta flight landing in Atlanta may have been struck by lightning Tuesday morning, airline officials told Channel 2 Action News.
The suspected lightning strike happened on Delta Flight 1192 from LaGuardia to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before it landed at around 9:30 a.m.,
Delta says it declared an emergency for the suspected strike per its protocol.
In addition to this potential lightning strike, a Delta spokesperson said a passenger on the flight had an unrelated medical issue, prompting a second emergency declaration.
The plane is being inspected per Delta protocol.
This is a developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
