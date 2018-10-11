Delta chief says canceled 100 flights so far due to hurricane

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc has canceled about 100 flights so far due to Hurricane Michael, the U.S. airline's Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

Hurricane Michael, the third-most powerful ever to strike the U.S. mainland, battered the Florida's Gulf coast with roof-shredding winds, raging surf and torrential rains before it was downgraded to a tropical storm as it headed through Georgia.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)