Delta adds nonstop England-to-Orlando flight

Delta Air Lines is launching a new nonstop flight from Orlando to England.

The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: DAL) will offer seasonal service to London Heathrow Airport starting Oct. 26 in partnership with Virgin Atlantic. The route will be Delta’s only direct service from Florida to the U.K.

The service will run through March 29, and complement Virgin Atlantic’s existing daily Orlando to London Heathrow service.

