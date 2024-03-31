Delray police: Woman shot in ankle at Old School Square parking garage

DELRAY BEACH — A woman was shot in the ankle early Saturday at a city parking garage, and police said they are looking for the shooter.

Delray Beach Police said Sunday that there had been “a large gathering” on top of the Old School Square parking garage at 95 N.E. 1st Ave. as of early Saturday morning. Sometime during that gathering, shots were fired, and a woman attending the event was shot in the ankle, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrived at the scene at 2:11 a.m. to investigate; the woman was taken to the hospital by her friends.

The woman’s name, hometown and age were not disclosed, and police have no suspect in the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Kyle Kinney at 561-243-7828.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Woman shot, wounded at Old School Square parking garage