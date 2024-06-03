Delray nonprofit to team with Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach on Phipps Park redo

A Delray Beach-based nonprofit organization that works to protect, restore and manage regional biodiversity will collaborate with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach on its redevelopment of Phipps Ocean Park.

The Institute for Regional Conservation, which conducts conservation research and action throughout South Florida and the Caribbean, will help develop programming for the park's planned Coastal Restoration Center.

A propagation and nursery facility for native plants, the center will serve as the headquarters for IRC's "Restoring the Gold Coast" program, an initiative launched in 2019 that aims to restore the native plants and animals of southeastern Florida's coastal ecosystems.

It will be one of the featured programs that the Preservation Foundation is rolling out at the center to further community engagement and educational opportunities for children and adults, said George Gann, chief conservation strategist at IRC.

“By restoring native habitats and ecosystems, we not only enhance the natural beauty of Phipps Ocean Park, but also strengthen its ability to withstand the impacts of severe storms and climate change," Gann said in a statement. "This collaboration with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach exemplifies our shared commitment to preserving and restoring the ecological integrity of our coastal landscapes for the benefit of both present and future generations."

Amanda Skier, CEO of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, which is spearheading the $33 million overhaul of Phipps Ocean Park, welcomed The Institute for Regional Conservation as a partner in the Coastal Restoration Center's programming.

The Institute for Regional Conservation will collaborate with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach to develop programming for the new Coastal Restoration Center at Phipps Ocean Park, as shown in this rendering.

The Restoring the Gold Coast program includes activities such as restoration events; workshops; lessons on climate change and restoring the environment; and dune adoption.

“The IRC is a leader in ecological restoration, and our goal in collaborating with them is to amplify the success of their Restoring the Gold Coast program through the Coastal Restoration Center at Phipps Ocean Park,” Skier said. “Our partnership will ensure that Palm Beach benefits from the best practices developed by this groundbreaking program and achieves a more resilient coastline as a result.”

When complete, the Coastal Restoration Center (CRC) will sit in a 2,000-square-foot open-air slat house, with an additional 500 square feet for office space, Skier said. In addition to offering the Restoring the Gold Coast program, the center also will provide a variety of children's programming focused on nature and the environment.

"Schoolchildren will be able to come and learn about environmental education," Skier said. "We're going to have active restoration sites within the park that they'll be able to plant plants that we have grown in the nursery, and then they can come back and visit them with their families and watch them grow."

The center also will aid residents who want to restore the beach dunes behind their homes, Skier said. Residents will be able to use plants grown there.

"One of the reasons why this nursery is so important is that a lot of the plants that are needed for a healthy beach dune ecosystem are not readily available in the nursery trade because they're not yet seen as financially viable," she said. "So basically, growers grow what they know is going to sell. How do we meet that gap as we increase customer demand for different species of native plants? The goal of the CRC is to grow those plants and make them available to people so that they catch on and become more popular."

The center will contain an office for three full-time employees, including new botanical curator Keith Buttry.

Buttry, who was named to the position in March, is a horticulturist and educator who owns Neglected Plants, a local company dedicated to the conservation and planting of plants native to Florida.

Anne and Christopher Flowers underwrote the Coastal Restoration Center for $2 million, Skier said. They are among 11 "landmark" donors who have given $1 million or more to the park. Additionally, 20 “major donors” gave between $250,000 and $1 million, and 65 “community donors” gave between $5,000 and $250,000.

Construction on the park will begin this month and is expected to take 15 months to complete.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach nonprofit announces collaboration on Phipps Park redo