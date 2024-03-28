Delray investigation: Fire chief claims city manager made unwanted sexual advances toward him

DELRAY BEACH — Delray Beach is investigating allegations that City Manager Terrence Moore made unwanted sexual advances toward Fire Chief Keith Tomey in November 2022, according to a letter obtained by The Palm Beach Post.

Tomey’s lawyer, Isidro Garcia of West Palm Beach, wrote a letter to the city calling for the investigation. It was acted upon March 20, with city commissioners instructing City Attorney Lynn Gelin to hire a special investigator to review Tomey’s allegations.

Gelin warned The Post that revealing the contents of the letter could violate state law because of the sensitive nature of the allegations. She has instructed city officials and commissioners not to discuss the contents of the letter.

Efforts by the Post seeking comment from Moore and Tomey were unsuccessful.

The letter, among other things, alleges that:

On Aug. 3, 2022, Tomey and Moore traveled together in Moore’s car to the Arts Garage to observe artwork. On the way, Moore “began to rub the inside of Mr. Tomey’s left thigh up to the groin area.”

Tomey “recoiled and asked Moore what he was doing.” Moore did not respond. On the way back to City Hall, Tomey said Moore again made unwanted sexual advances toward him by placing his right hand inside the left thigh of Tomey. Tomey said Moore then rubbed the groin area.

Tomey again rebuffed the alleged advances and loudly said no, and "stop it". Tomey reported the events to City Attorney Gelin in a phone call.

Tomey claims he was retaliated against for promoting Craig Mahoney to Division Chief of Logistics. Moore demanded on Oct. 10, 2022, that Tomey rescind the promotion because of Mahoney’s work as union president. Tomey refused, arguing that Mahoney was well qualified to hold the post. Moore said Tomey should have sought his approval before the promotion.

Moore suspended Tomey in November 2022 for five days for not notifying him about a traffic accident in which he was involved. Tomey claims the suspension was because of Tomey's refusal to demote Mahoney.

Tomey is also being investigated by City Attorney Gelin for permitting employees to attend an inter-departmental softball game while on duty. That investigation was instigated by Moore.

The letter went on to say that Tomey cherishes his reputation and does not want to risk it being ruined based on a vendetta by Moore. Tomey has 33 years in the fire service, including 30 years with the Miramar Fire-Rescue Department.

Revolving door of city managers in Delray Beach

Moore, 53, was hired in June 2021. The hope at the time was that his hire would put an end to the revolving door of city managers in Delray Beach. He was the ninth person to serve as city manager since the 23-year tenure of David Harden ended in January 2013. Some city managers during that span served in an interim capacity.

The city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars investigating the conduct of its city managers and defending lawsuits alleging wrongful termination.

Moore replaced George Gretsas, who was fired in November 2020 after being accused of misconduct. Gretsas was hired to replace Mark Lauzier, who also was ousted from his position in March 2019. Both former city managers filed lawsuits against the city. Lauzier, also represented by Garcia, lost his civil case following a jury trial; Gretsas settled with the city.

At the time of Gretsas' firing, his lawyer posited what “dumdum" would ever want to be the city manager in Delray Beach.

With more than two decades of experience leading cities, Moore was selected from 117 candidates who applied for the Delray Beach city manager position. At the time, former City Commissioner Juli Casale said she was hopeful that Moore’s hiring would bring stability to City Hall. Casale’s bid to return to the commission was successful this month. She will be one of five commissioners to act on Tomey’s allegations. The three newcomers, Casale, Tom Carney and Tom Markert, will all be sworn into office on Thursday, March 28.

Moore, who previously was the city manager of College Park, Ga., has helped provide some of that stability the past few years for the city.

"We got a gem," Deputy Vice Mayor Adam Frankel said at the time of Moore's hiring. "He only works in communities where he lives because he wants to be a stakeholder and taxpayer. One thing he said that really resonated was, 'If your power goes out, my power goes out, so I know I want to go fix it.'"

