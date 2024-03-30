New Delray commission sworn in; no discussion on investigation into city hall allegations

DELRAY BEACH — Despite inflammatory accusations that City Manager Terrence Moore made unwanted sexual advances toward Fire Chief Keith Tomey in November 2022, which Delray Beach is now investigating, the city's newly elected commission was sworn in Thursday evening with no discussion of the issue from the commission or residents, who packed the chamber.

After regularly scheduled public commentary during which residents voiced concerns like the city's rising water crisis, inclusivity and community engagement, the candidates elected on March 19 took their oaths and new seats at the stand.

Despite the buzz and anticipation for the future, the city's new commission will have to act on the recent allegations that were detailed in a letter obtained by The Palm Beach Post.

Delray Beach's newly elected commission at the city's annual swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Moore did not address the allegations at Thursday's swearing-in ceremony and City Attorney Lynn Gelin instructed city officials and commissioners not to discuss the contents of the letter.

Outgoing Mayor Shelly Petrolia thanks Delray residents

Shelly Petrolia, Delray Beach Mayor

In an emotional farewell to her 11 years in public office, outgoing Mayor Shelly Petrolia thanked residents for their support and trust.

"A lack of trust and leadership was the catalyst that brought me to many of your doors more than a decade ago," Petrolia said. "I was a soccer mom who recognized our tax rate was unusually high. At first, I tried to convince neighbors and friends to run for a commission seat. There were no takers. So with four young boys in tow and a supportive husband by my side, I decided I had to try."

Residents expressed their gratitude and admiration for Petrolia and other outgoing commissioners. Her unwavering dedication to the city and her leadership would be missed, some said.

Petrolia had served as mayor since 2018. Taking over for her is Tom Carney, a name some residents may already know. Last week's election marks Carney's first return to the commission in more than a decade. Previously, he served as a commissioner from 2011 until 2013, serving as acting mayor in 2013.

Tom Carney

"It's not even day one for me," Carney said. "But I will tell you I was here before, so I know just how much work goes into it. It's really daunting in some cases to try to get all this stuff done. And I'm looking forward to serving up here, and I'm glad you're all here to to enjoy this moment with us."

Carney, 70, defeated Ryan Boylston, who'd been a commissioner since 2018 and was elected as vice mayor in 2020 and later, again, in 2023.

Also a familiar face to many, Juli Casale rejoined the commission Thursday, replacing Ryan Boylston in Seat 3. Casale, 55, previously served as a commissioner and deputy vice mayor from 2020 until 2023, when she was defeated by Rob Long, a newcomer at the time.

Entirely new to the commission is Tom Markert, a political newcomer and former corporate CEO. Markert, 66, replaced commissioner Adam Frankel in Seat 1.

Delray Beach annual swearing-in ceremony welcomes three newly elected candidates on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

What is next for Downtown Development Authority official's ethics reprimand?

Casale, who was named vice mayor by Carney, proposed resolving the issue of removing Downtown Development Authority member Richard Burgess who admitted he lied about the location of his business to get appointed to the panel.

The Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics reprimanded Burgess, who agreed to accept the reprimand on March 7 “to avoid the expense and time of litigation,” according to documents released by the ethics commission.

If the Delray Beach commission is inclined to remove a board member, though, a notice of 10 days has to be given to that board member, along with a scheduled public hearing before the commission. If the commission decides to move forward with removing the member, the board member would have the right to appeal the decision to the circuit court.

The commission expects to resume the discussion on April 16, unless a special meeting is planned earlier.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: New Delray Beach commission sworn in; no discussion on city hall allegations