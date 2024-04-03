Delphos man sentenced in Van Wert courtroom

Apr. 3—VAN WERT — A Delphos man was sentenced late last week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to jail time and a commitment to the WORTH Center on sex-related charges.

Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Tyler Foust, 27, to up to six months in the rehabilitation center in Lima, along with 30 days in the county jail at a later date. Foust will also serve three years under community control sanctions.

He was convicted on two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, felonies of the fifth degree, and two counts of the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material.

Foust was also ordered to undergo mental health, sex offender and substance abuse assessments.