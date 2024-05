May 8—VAN WERT — Seth Waggamon, 42, of Delphos, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of rape, felonies of of the first degree, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Waggamon's bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 29.